Sogard went 3-for-3 with two walks, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Angels.

It was another big day at the top of the order for the veteran infielder. Sogard is now slashing a surprising .303/.371/.503 through 47 games with seven homers, four steals, 20 RBI and 29 runs.

