Sogard went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 6-1 victory against the Red Sox on Sunday.

The 33-year-old went 0-for-4 Saturday, and still, he's 10-for-23 (.435) in the last five games. The mini-hot streak has brought his average above .300 and slugging percentage north of .500 for the season. After hitting .189 with a .574 OPS in May, Sogard is batting .382 with a 1.022 OPS this month. Overall, he's hitting .305 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, 31 runs and five steals in 190 at-bats this season.