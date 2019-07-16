Sogard went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 10-8 loss to the Red Sox.

The veteran utility man just keeps producing. Sogard has hit safely in all four games since the All-Star break, going 7-for-17 to push his slash line on the season to a remarkable .302/.370/.494. As long as he's getting on base consistently, expect him to remain a fixture at the top of the Toronto order.