Sogard went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

Cavan Biggio's promotion to the majors hasn't cut into Sogard's playing time too much, largely because he remains the Jays' best option in the leadoff spot. The veteran infielder has started seven of the last eight games, slashing .345/.375/.414 over that stretch with a steal, an RBI and four runs, and as long as he keeps finding ways to get on base, he'll remain a regular part of the lineup.