Sogard went 3-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Getting the nod at second base and hitting leadoff, Sogard strung together his third multi-hit performance in his last four starts. After slowing down a bit heading into the All-Star break, the veteran infielder is now slashing .375/.412/.594 through seven games to begin the second half.