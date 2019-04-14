Sogard will be called up from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Monday's game against Minnesota, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays intend to give Sogard a shot to see what he can do with Lourdes Gurriel scuffling at the dish to begin the 2019 campaign. Sogard last appeared in the big leagues during the 2018 season with Milwaukee, although he hit just .134 with two RBI and three stolen bases over 55 games.