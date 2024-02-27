Manager John Schnieder said Tuesday that Swanson stepped away from the team in order to be with his family, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Swanson's 4-year-old son was struck by a car over the weekend, and he'll understandably prioritize his family for the immediate future.
