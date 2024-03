Swanson will be shut down from throwing for a day or two due to right forearm tightness, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

An MRI showed no structural damage or even inflammation, so the hope is that Swanson can ramp things back up after a day or two of rest. For now, consider the setup man day-to-day. The back-end of the Blue Jays' bullpen is suddenly in flux, as Jordan Romano (elbow) is also banged up.