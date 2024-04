Swanson (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Dunedin on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Swanson has been sidelined due to forearm tightness since mid-March, and he will come in the game to relieve Alek Manoah (shoulder), who will also be making his first rehab appearance Sunday. It's unclear how many games the Jays want Swanson to pitch in the minor leagues, but he will be eligible to return starting Tuesday.