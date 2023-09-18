Swanson (4-2) blew the save but was credited with the win in Sunday's victory over the Red Sox, giving up a solo home run to Rafael Devers and striking out two in the ninth inning.

With Jordan Romano having pitched the prior two days, Swanson got a chance to protect a 2-1 lead in the ninth but instead watched Devers slash a two-out, two-strike fastball over the fence in the left-field corner. An RBI triple by Matt Chapman in the bottom of the ninth then bailed Swanson out and gave him the win. It's the first run the right-hander had allowed since Aug. 5, snapping a 12-appearance scoreless streak, and the first homer he'd served up since July 1. On the season, Swanson has a 3.06 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 70:19 K:BB through 61.2 innings while adding a career-high 28 holds, four wins and four saves.