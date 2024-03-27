Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed Wednesday that Swanson (forearm) will begin the season on the injured list, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's official confirmation of what had been expected. Swanson has been throwing on flat ground as he works his way back from right forearm tightness, and a return to mound work is expected soon. With both Swanson and Jordan Romano (elbow) out, the Blue Jays are expected to use a committee at closer to start the season. Chad Green, Yimi Garcia and Tim Mayza are expected to be the most likely candidates.