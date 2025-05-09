Swanson (forearm) was sent to the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League on Friday to begin a rehab assignment.

Swanson had been slated to start a rehab assignment in late April before encountering a setback. However, an MRI on his injured right forearm came back negative and he's ready to give it another shot. Swanson is on the 60-day injured list and a timetable for his return won't become clear until he makes a handful of rehab appearances without issue.