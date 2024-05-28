Swanson gave up a run on two hits in a third of an inning Monday to record his fifth hold of the season in a 5-1 win over the White Sox.

The right-hander served up a solo shot to Gavin Sheets, the fifth homer Swanson has given up in only 13.2 innings this season. He still carries a 9.22 ERA, but most of that damage came early in the season -- over his last nine appearances, Swanson has a 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB in 7.2 innings. Monday's hold was his first in May, and he appears to be close to regaining a regular spot in the Blue Jays' high-leverage crew.