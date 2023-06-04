Swanson picked up the save Saturday against the Mets. He allowed one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Swanson received his first save opportunity of 2023 and came through with a scoreless inning to earn his first save of the campaign. Though Swanson is used as a setup man and has excelled in that role, he was handed the ball in the ninth with Jordan Romano resting after pitching back-to-back days. Through 27 appearances (27.2 innings), Swanson owns a 2.93 ERA with 34 strikeouts but will likely only enter the fantasy conversation if Romano misses significant time.