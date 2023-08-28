The Blue Jays are optimistic that Swanson (spine) will be in store for an abbreviated stay on the 15-day injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Swanson landed on the IL on Sunday with thoracic spine inflammation, an injury that cropped up a day earlier in his relief appearance against the Guardians. While Swanson may still face an uphill battle to be ready to return from the IL when first eligible Sept. 11, the Blue Jays expect that he'll be cleared to start throwing again following a 10-day shutdown period. A precise target date for his return would then be established based on how his spine responds after he gradually ramps up the intensity of his throwing.