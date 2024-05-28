The Blue Jays optioned Swanson to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
After finishing with a sub-3.00 ERA in each of the past two seasons, Swanson has allowed 14 earned runs in 13.2 frames to begin the 2024 campaign. He's been trending in the right direction as of late, posting a 3.52 ERA across 7.2 innings since May 7, but he will head to Triple-A nonetheless to ensure that his struggles will be completely behind him by the time he pitches on a big-league mound again. Chad Green (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list to take Swanson's roster spot.
