Swanson issued one walk and struck out three over a scoreless inning of relief en route to claiming his first win of the season in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Mariners.

Though the Blue Jays forked over outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to bring back Swanson and lefty pitching prospect Adam Macko from Seattle over the offseason, the veteran reliever has been well worth the acquisition price thus far. He now has yet to allow a run over his last eight appearances, collecting a win and five holds to go with a 0.60 WHIP and 14 strikeouts across 8.1 innings during that stretch.