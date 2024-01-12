Swanson agreed to a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Swanson was an excellent setup man for closer Jordan Romano in his first year with the Blue Jays after getting traded from Seattle. He had a 2.97 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 75 strikeouts, four wins and four saves in 66.2 innings.