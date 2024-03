The Blue Jays placed Swanson (forearm) on the 15-day injured list.

Though he's beginning the season on the IL, Swanson isn't expected to be facing a long-term absence while he recovers from right forearm inflammation. With Swanson joining closer Jordan Romano (elbow) on the IL, the Blue Jays are expected to turn to Yimi Garcia, Chad Green and Tim Mayza to handle most of the higher-leverage innings early in the season.