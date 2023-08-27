Swanson was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with thoracic spine inflammation.

Swanson left early in his relief appearance in Saturday's game against Cleveland with what the Blue Jays initially labeled as right mid-back discomfort, but the right-hander later underwent an MRI that revealed a more precise diagnosis, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca. The Blue Jays called up right-hander Jay Jackson from Triple-A Buffalo to take over the active roster spot of Swanson, who had picked up three wins, four saves and 28 holds to go with a 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 67:19 K:BB across 58 innings this season.