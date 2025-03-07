Swanson (forearm) is expected to begin the season on the injured list after he experienced right elbow discomfort after a bullpen session this week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays are awaiting the results an MRI, which could provide some clarity on how long the 31-year-old will be sidelined. After operating as a reliable high-leverage reliever from 2021 to 2023, Swanson struggled to a 5.03 ERA across 45 appearances last season.
