Swanson (back) will pitch in a game for Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Saturday will likely be the only rehab appearance Swanson makes in the minors, and he remains on track to return from the injured list when eligible Monday. The 30-year-old righty allowed just one run over 9.1 frames after the beginning of August before landing on the IL on Aug. 27.
