Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Blue Jays transferred Swanson (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The transaction clears a spot on Toronto's 40-man roster. Swanson suffered a setback with his right forearm last week, and while an MRI came back negative, he's without a timetable to make his 2025 debut.

More News