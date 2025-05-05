The Blue Jays transferred Swanson (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.
The transaction clears a spot on Toronto's 40-man roster. Swanson suffered a setback with his right forearm last week, and while an MRI came back negative, he's without a timetable to make his 2025 debut.
