Swanson (forearm) will pitch for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Swanson started the season on the injured list due to carpal tunnel syndrome in his right forearm. He was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment with the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate Friday, and while he gave up four runs (two earned) on 16 pitches without recording an out in his lone outing, he's been cleared to transfer his rehab assignment to Triple-A. Swanson could be activated from the 60-day IL when first eligible in late May, barring any setbacks.