Swanson gave up a hit and struck out two in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Orioles.

Jordan Hicks worked the eighth inning against Baltimore's 2-3-4 hitters, suggesting that the recent trade acquisition is viewed as the top high-leverage option by manager John Schneider, but Swanson and Yimi Garcia -- who struck out one in a perfect seventh frame -- are also in the late-inning mix and all three could see save chances while Jordan Romano (back) is sidelined. For his part, Swanson's been scored upon only once in his last 10 appearances, and on the season he sports a 3.44 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 57:18 K:BB through 49.2 innings with two wins and an MLB-leading 26 holds in addition to his saves.