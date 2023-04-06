Swanson struck out one in a perfect eighth inning to record his second hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

The former Mariner is showing his 2022 breakout was no fluke, posting a 4:1 K:BB through his first 3.1 innings with the Blue Jays. Swanson joins Yimi Garcia and Tim Mayza as the main late-inning options ahead of closer Jordan Romano, and he should easily top last year's career high of 14 holds in that role.