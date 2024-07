The Blue Jays recalled Swanson from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Swanson's first 12 appearances at Buffalo didn't go well, as he was tagged for 22 runs (17 earned) over 10 innings. He had been better lately, though, yielding two runs with a 5:1 K:BB over his last 5.1 frames. The Blue Jays will probably ease Swanson back into high-leverage situations.