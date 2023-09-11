The Blue Jays activated Swanson (back) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

As anticipated, Swanson will rejoin the Toronto bullpen after a minimum-length stay on the shelf while he recovered from thoracic spine inflammation. Swanson delivered a perfect inning of relief in his lone rehab appearance at Triple-A Buffalo over the weekend and should be ready to step back into a key setup role in front of closer Jordan Romano.