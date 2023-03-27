Swanson has a 4.05 ERA and 4:2 K:BB through 6.2 innings over seven appearances this spring.

Curiously, the right-hander has appeared in only one Grapefruit League game since March 17, but there's been no indication from the Blue Jays he's battling an injury and he's presumably been getting his work in during minor-league contests. Swanson came over from Seattle this winter in the Teoscar Hernandez trade, and after posting a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 70:10 K:BB and career-high 14 holds in 57 appearances for the M's, he's expected to be one of Toronto's main set-up men ahead of closer Jordan Romano.