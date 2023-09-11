Swanson (back) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Swanson spun a scoreless frame in his lone rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo and looks ready to return following a minimum-length stay on the IL with thoracic spine inflammation. He'll likely return to a setup role once Toronto activates him ahead of its four-game set with the Rangers that begins Monday.