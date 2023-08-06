Swanson gave up a run on three hits in two-thirds of an inning Saturday to record his fourth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

Tim Mayza worked the eighth inning without much trouble and retired the first batter in the ninth, but Swanson proceeded to give up three straight singles after he entered the game and only escaped blowing the save when Connor Wong's high fly to left-center field came up inches short of being a walkoff hit off the Green Monster, and instead led to Reese McGuire getting doubled off second base. Swanson has gone 2-for-2 in converting save chances since Jordan Romano (back) landed on the IL, but Jordan Hicks -- who had pitched three of the prior four days -- appears to be first in line to handle closing duties until Romano returns.