Swanson (back) will throw off a mound Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It will be his first time throwing from the bump since he went down with thoracic spine inflammation in late August. Swanson is eligible for activation on Sept. 11 and should be able to return then, barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Could be in line for brief IL stint•
-
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Hits IL with spine inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Exits with back discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Shaky in fourth save•
-
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Nails down third save•
-
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Candidate for saves•