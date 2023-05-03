Swanson (1-1) took the loss against the Red Sox on Tuesday, striking out one and allowing a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Connor Wong lofted the fourth pitch Swanson threw over the Green Monster for what proved to be the game-winning run. The long ball snapped an eight-appearance scoreless streak for the right-hander, and overall the former Mariner has been exactly as advertised in a setup role for the Blue Jays, posting a 1.84 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 14.2 innings with eight holds. Should Jordan Romano be unavailable at some point, Swanson seems the most likely candidate to step in and handle ninth-inning duties.