Swanson (forearm) threw 10 pitches off a mound Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Swanson is a little behind at the beginning of Blue Jays camp due to right forearm fatigue. He was never totally shut down, though, and now that he's progressed to mound work, things are continuing to move in the right direction. Swanson should be fine for Opening Day, barring a setback.

