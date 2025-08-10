Clement went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Clement went yard for the third time in four games. His homer came in the ninth inning, just after the Blue Jays' bullpen coughed up a 4-3 lead, and Clement's long ball ended up being the difference in the game. The infielder has hit .333 (26-for-78) over his last 18 games, and with the recent power uptick, he appears to have shaken off the quiet stretch that defined his early July. For the season, Clement is at a .289/.323/.413 slash line with eight homers, 36 RBI, 63 runs scored, three stolen bases, 23 doubles and two triples over 117 contests.