Clement has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his left middle finger and also received 10 stitches in his left shin as a result of a collision at third base in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Twins, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Clement is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, but he's considered day-to-day, and the Blue Jays have no current plans to put him on the 10-day injured list. The belief is that Clement won't do any further damage by playing through the finger injury, so his availability will come down to a matter of pain tolerance. Addison Barger will start at third base Wednesday in place of Clement, who could return to action for the weekend series with the Brewers following Thursday's team off day.