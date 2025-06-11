Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals that Clement is considered day-to-day with a lower body injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Clement was replaced by Addison Barger at third base in the ninth inning. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, and with the Blue Jays scheduled for an off-day Thursday, Clement could be available for Friday's weekend opener against the Phillies. He went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run prior to being subbed out.