Clement went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over Arizona.

The 29-year-old infielder hit safely for the ninth straight game, a stretch in which Clement is batting a blistering .410 (16-for-39) with four doubles, a solo homer and seven total runs scored. With injuries piling up in the Blue Jays' outfield, Addison Barger is needed in right field, allowing Clement to start five of the last six games at third base. Given the way he's swinging the bat however, manager John Schneider would be finding ways to get him in the lineup even if there wasn't a regular spot available for Clement.