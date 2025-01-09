Clement agreed to a one-year, $1.975 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

In his first full major-league season, Clement slashed .263/.284/.408 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI over 452 plate appearances while also swiping 12 bags. The 28-year-old doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so he remains in a good position to open the season as the Jays' primary third baseman.