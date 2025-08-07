Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Goes yard in four-hit effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement went 4-for-7 with a double, a solo home run and four total runs scored in Wednesday's rout of the Rockies.
His ninth-inning shot off position player Austin Nola gave Clement his sixth homer of the season. The 29-year-old utility player took full advantage of a trip to Coors Field, going 9-for-18 with four extra-base hits and seven runs scored, as the Blue Jays set an MLB record for hits (63) and a franchise record for runs (45) over the three-game series. Through 433 plate appearances this year, Clement has a career-best .290 batting average and .325 OBP while adding three steals, 34 RBI and 61 runs.
