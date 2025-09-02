default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Clement is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Clement started the past two games after missing some time due to a hairline finger fracture and a shin laceration, and he'll get a breather after going 2-for-8 with an RBI and a run. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who was claimed off waivers over the weekend, will make his season debut for Toronto at third base.

More News