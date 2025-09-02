Clement is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Clement started the past two games after missing some time due to a hairline finger fracture and a shin laceration, and he'll get a breather after going 2-for-8 with an RBI and a run. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who was claimed off waivers over the weekend, will make his season debut for Toronto at third base.