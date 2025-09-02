Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Clement started the past two games after missing some time due to a hairline finger fracture and a shin laceration, and he'll get a breather after going 2-for-8 with an RBI and a run. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who was claimed off waivers over the weekend, will make his season debut for Toronto at third base.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Rejoining lineup Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Still out Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: On bench Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Day-to-day with hairline fracture•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Out of Toronto lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Taking seat Wednesday•