Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday that Clement "will have to earn" the second-base job next season, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Atkins was quick to add that Clement "always has" earned regular playing time. The 30-year-old Clement slashed .296/.318/.433 in the first half but just .203/.235/.259 in the second half, which included a .386 OPS in September. Clement should ultimately get a chance at regular reps again in 2027, though it's too soon to say whether that will come mainly at second base or in a super-utility role.