Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Out of Toronto lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Twins.
Clement has reached base four times in the first two games of the series, but before that, he had been stuck in a 3-for-37 slump at the plate. He'll begin Wednesday's series finale on the bench while Addison Barger mans third base.
