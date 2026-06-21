Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Overcomes hip injury

Clement (hip) had been slated to start at shortstop and bat sixth Sunday against the Cubs before the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago.

Clement was held out of the starting nine for the Blue Jays' previous two games due to left hip soreness, but the injury doesn't look as though it will be a concern for the infielder heading into Toronto's upcoming seven-game week. Before he had been in line to return to the lineup Sunday, Clement made an appearance off the bench in Saturday's 8-6 win, playing three innings at shortstop while going 0-for-2.