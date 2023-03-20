site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-ernie-clement-reassigned-to-minor-league-camp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Reassigned to minor-league camp
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Clement was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Blue Jays on Monday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Clement was signed to a minor-league deal last week, and the former Cleveland and Oakland infielder will provide organizational depth for the Blue Jays; likely at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read