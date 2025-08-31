Clement (finger/shin) is starting at third base and batting sixth Sunday against the Brewers.

Clement was held out of the starting nine the past couple days due to a hairline finger fracture and a laceration to his left shin, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale. The 29-year-old's average has dipped in August as he's batting .247 in 24 games, though he still has a .729 OPS this month thanks to a power barrage of four homers.