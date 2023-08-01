Clement was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
It'll likely be a short stay in the big leagues for the 27-year-old since trade-acquisition Paul DeJong should soon join his new team. Clement has played in just 12 MLB games this season and is 3-for-7 with a stolen base, two RBI and three runs.
