Clement is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
Toronto has a spot open its everyday infield after Bo Bichette (calf) was placed on the injured list Tuesday, but Clement doesn't look as though he'll be the main beneficiary. Clement will take a seat for the second straight game while Addison Barger gets another start at third base as Isiah Kiner-Falefa shifts over to Bichette's usual spot at shortstop.
