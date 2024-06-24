Clement is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Toronto has a spot open its everyday infield after Bo Bichette (calf) was placed on the injured list Tuesday, but Clement doesn't look as though he'll be the main beneficiary. Clement will take a seat for the second straight game while Addison Barger gets another start at third base as Isiah Kiner-Falefa shifts over to Bichette's usual spot at shortstop.