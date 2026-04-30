Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Swats first homer of year
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.
The 30-year-old infielder took Greg Weissert deep in the fourth inning for his first long ball of the season. Clement has hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games, slashing a sizzling .320/.338/.493 over that stretch with 10 doubles, six RBI and eight runs.
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