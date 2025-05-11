Clement went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Clement's playing time was on the decline about a week ago, but he should be able to see steady at-bats while Andres Gimenez is on the 10-day injured list. Over his last five contests, Clement has helped his own case to stay in the lineup by going 7-for-20 (.350). The versatile infielder is batting .248 with a .587 OPS, no home runs, six RBI, nine runs scored, two steals and six doubles over 109 plate appearances. Clement has started all three games at second base since Gimenez was injured, allowing Addison Barger to take over at third, at least against right-handed pitchers.